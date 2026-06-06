Crown Princess Mette-Marit placed on transplant waiting list

OSLO, Norway — The Norwegian Royal Family has issued a sobering health update regarding Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The Royal Household confirmed on Friday that the 52-year-old future queen has been officially placed on a national waiting list for a lung transplant following a severe and rapid decline in her health.

Medical experts have described her current condition as “life-threatening” without immediate surgical intervention.

A Drastic Decline in Health

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the wife of heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon, was first diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018. The progressive, incurable illness causes extensive scarring of the lung tissue, severely limiting oxygen intake.

While the palace had previously noted in late 2025 that transplant preparations were being evaluated, the timeline has drastically advanced due to a “dramatic deterioration” over the last six months.

“Following a comprehensive medical assessment, she has now been placed on the waiting list for patients who will undergo a lung transplant as soon as a suitable donor becomes available,” stated Dr. Are Holm, Professor of Medicine at the University of Oslo and Senior Consultant at Oslo University Hospital.

Dr. Holm further clarified the critical nature of the situation, explaining that patients are typically placed on this urgent list when their projected life expectancy drops to roughly a year without the operation. “It is a major and demanding operation,” Holm added. “You have to be sick enough to need it, while at the same time healthy enough to withstand the surgery.”

Royal Calendar Cleared: Postponements and Cancellations

The medical emergency has sent shockwaves through Norway and immediately upended the royal schedule. The Palace announced several significant adjustments to upcoming events:

Silver Wedding Anniversary Postponed: The highly anticipated celebration of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s 25th wedding anniversary, originally scheduled for August 2026, has been indefinitely put on hold.

Canceled Tour: The Princess will no longer participate in the scheduled county tour to Agder in September.

Crown Prince Restricts Travel: Crown Prince Haakon is heavily adjusting his schedule to remain by his wife’s side. He will significantly limit long-distance travel within Norway and abroad before and after the high-stakes operation.

Missed International Events: As an immediate consequence, Prince Haakon will no longer attend the Golden Wedding Anniversary celebrations for the King and Queen of Sweden in Stockholm on June 13.

Looking Forward

As the Norwegian public rallies behind the royal family, the Crown Princess remains at home awaiting a compatible donor matching the strict criteria of the Nordic transplant networks.