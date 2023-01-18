Crude oil, LNG deal: Talks between Pakistani, Russian delegation begin

ISLAMABAD: Talks between Pakistan and Russian officials have begun in Islamabad for crude oil and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) deal, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the meeting of Pakistan, and Russian inter-governmental delegations are underway in Islamabad. The ministerial-level dialogue will be held tomorrow, the sources said.

The talks will continue til January 20.

The Russian delegation reached Pakistan on Tuesday for three-day inter-governmental talks.

Sources told ARY News that the Minister of Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will lead the Pakistani side while the visiting dignitaries will be represented by the Russian energy minister.

According to sources, both countries are also expected to review the progress on the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project.

A delegation led by State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik last year visited Russia to discuss an agreement for the import of oil at a cheap price.

The agreement for the import of oil at a cheap price will help Pakistan save dollars and tackle skyrocketing fuel prices.

The delegation led by Musadik Malik was comprised of secretary petroleum Muhammad Mahmood and others will discuss cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow in the petroleum sector.

Earlier, the National Assembly was informed that a high-power delegation would soon visit Russia to negotiate any possibility of long-term cooperation to acquire gas and oil.

