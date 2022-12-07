Crude oil theft: Karachi police arrest ‘key suspect’

KARACHI: Police arrested an oil tanker driver who allegedly stole 5,000 litres of crude oil and was transporting it to another location, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to Sindh Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur, the arrested person is one of the key suspects of a gang involved in crude oil theft from a petroleum company.

The illegal connections were caught in the direction of the arrested suspect after he confessed to the oil theft.

The petroleum company security officer registered First Information Report (FIR) against the arrested man at Shah Latif police station, Malir.

The Police seized the pipes used for illegal connections and a tanker full of crude oil worth Rs2.5 million. Meanwhile, his partners Dawood, Dilawar, Yasir, Noor Lashari and Zaheer fled from the scene.

