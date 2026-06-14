Crude oil from unknown source spreads over Gwadar coastline

GWADAR: Oil found spreading over the Gwadar coast causing environmental concerns as the authorities yet to determine the source of the oil spill.

The oil from the unknown source spreading over a vast stretch of Gwadar’s western coastline, raising concerns about potential damage to marine ecosystems and disruption to fishing activities in the coastal region.

Several marine animals, including fishes, turtles, were found dead along the affected coastal area.

Local sources said that large quantities of crude oil can be seen accumulated at the beach as well as over the sea surface.

The oil slick could affect fish breeding grounds, damage coastal habitats, and reduce fish catches, particularly if cleanup efforts are delayed.

Officials believe strong westerly winds may have carried the oil slick toward the Makran coast from the sea. The Strait of Hormuz with a significant global oil traffic lies relatively close to Gwadar’s coastline and ocean currents and seasonal wind patterns can steer pollutants to the coast.