Cruel landlord cut off legs of donkey in Punjab

JATOI: Another gruesome incident was reported from Jatoi Tehsil (an administrative subdivision), in Muzaffargarh district, Punjab province, where a landlord cut off two legs of the donkey after trespassing on his fields, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The cruel landlord cut off two legs of the donkey for trespassing on his fields, the police spokesperson stated that the incident took place in Rampur, after which the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered.

The injured female donkey has been provided medical aid by the Livestock Department.

A similar incident was reported last week, where a landlord brutally killed a female donkey by ripping open its stomach with a sickle as punishment for scavenging in his field.

According to the details, a cruel landlord named Saqib brutally tortured the female donkey before killing it by ripping open its stomach with a sickle.

The incident occurred in the 210 Jb Tarrar, located in the Chiniot district of Punjab province within the jurisdiction of Langrana police station.

