Landlord brutally kills donkey in Punjab

CHINIOT: In a shocking incident, a landlord has brutally killed a female donkey by ripping open its stomach with a sickle as punishment for scavenging in his field, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, a cruel landlord named Saqib brutally tortured the female donkey before killing it by ripping open its stomach with a sickle.

The incident occurred in the 210 Jb Tarrar, located in the Chiniot district of Punjab province within the jurisdiction of Langrana police station.

Earlier to this, a similar incident was reported from Wazirabad, Punjab, where a cruel landlord brutally tortured and cut off the ear of a donkey as punishment for scavenging in his field.

The police officials stated that a case had been registered against the landlord, named Owais Gujjar, for breaking the spine of the donkey after brutally torturing him.

The local police took action after the video of the injured donkey went viral.

In the video shared on social media, the landlord can be seen torturing a donkey.