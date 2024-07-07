Donkey’s ear chopped off, spine broken by landlord

WAZIRABAD: Another disturbing incident was reported from Wazirabad, Punjab, where a cruel landlord brutally tortured and cut off the ear of a donkey as punishment for scavenging in his field, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police officials stated that a case had been registered against the landlord, named Owais Gujjar, for breaking the spine of the donkey after brutally torturing him.

The local police took action after the video of the injured donkey went viral.

In the video shared on social media, the landlord can be seen torturing a donkey.

Similar to this, a donkey, who was subjected to severe torture in Hyderabad, died in Karachi’s Shelter home.

The donkey’s two legs were broken due to severe torture and was rushed to Karachi for treatment.

The news of the donkey’s death was shared by the NGO on social media.

It is to be noted that the donkey was tortured by its owner in a fit of anger that broke his two legs.

As per the details, another animal was brutalized in Hyderabad, the second largest city of Sindh, where the owner cut off the leg of another donkey over a dispute with the other donkey cart driver.