First cruise ship terminal inaugurated at Jeddah Islamic Port

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) and the Cruise Saudi Company inaugurated today of the first cruise ship terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, in the presence of a number of partners from the government and private sectors.

This announcement comes only six months after the establishment of the Cruise Saudi Company, which was announced last January at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. It also comes two days before the launch of the first cruise from Saudi Arabia for “Bellisima” giant ship towards local and regional destinations, where the ship will depart from Jeddah Islamic Port to stations in Jordan and Egypt, starting from July 30, 2021.

The ‏President of Saudi Ports Authority, Omar bin Talal Hariri, said that choosing Jeddah Islamic Port to have the first cruise ship terminal in the Kingdom is due to its pivotal strategic location overlooking the Red Sea coast and its proximity to the tourist sites and activities in Jeddah.

He indicated that MAWANI worked in cooperation with its partners to develop infrastructure, marine and logistical services in Jeddah Islamic Port, by inaugurating a passenger terminal for cruise ships accommodating more than 2500 passengers.

Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago said that the launch of the largest and most modern cruise ship on the Red Sea coast is a historic step that represents a new beginning for cruise tours in the Kingdom, expressing his pride in the partnership with Cruise Saudi, and working with all partners to provide tourist experiences that meet all aspirations according to the highest international standards.