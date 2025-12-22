Cruz Beckham clarifies Instagram drama

Cruz Beckham addressed the rumours about tension within the Beckham family, clarifying that his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, did not unfollow their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, on Instagram. Instead, Cruz claims that Brooklyn blocked them first.

On Saturday, December 20, in an Instagram Story, he responded to online reports suggesting that David and Victoria unfollowed Brooklyn amid an ongoing family feud. Cruz shut down the claim directly. “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right,” he wrote. Cruz then added another claim, saying, “They woke up blocked… as did I”.

As of December 21, Brooklyn does not appear to be following any of his immediate family members, including his parents or siblings Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham. The rest of the family also does not follow Brooklyn on Instagram. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, is also not following David or Victoria Beckham or Brooklyn’s siblings, and none of them appear to follow her either.

Brooklyn has not publicly responded to Cruz’s claims. David and Victoria Beckham have also not commented directly. However, a spokesperson for Victoria Beckham told PEOPLE that Cruz “was responding to stories that his parents had unfollowed their son, which isn’t true”.

Cruz made it clear that he did not want misleading stories about his family to gain traction. By posting screenshots of media reports, including one from the Daily Mail, Cruz stressed that the narrative online was incorrect. According to him, the family only realised what had happened after discovering they had been blocked.

This is not the first time the Beckham family has faced speculation about internal tensions. In May, an insider told E! News that issues may have surfaced during Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s wedding in April 2022.

“Brooklyn and Nicola thought that they were going to be given their first dance as a gift by Marc Anthony,” the insider said. However, the situation reportedly became awkward when Marc Anthony instead said, “Let’s hear it from the most beautiful woman in the room… Victoria Beckham”.