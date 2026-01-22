Cruz Beckham likes video mocking Victoria’s dancing at Brooklyn’s wedding

Cruz Beckham has reacted to a video poking fun at his mother Victoria Beckham’s dance at brother Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz.

The 20-year-old liked a throwback video reposted by gossip site Culture Enquirer on Tuesday, showing Victoria performing her 2001 track I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl with energetic, suggestive choreography.

The pop star’s dance included swinging her hips, shimmying, and caressing her thighs and backside, all while wearing a black leather halter top and matching low-rise pants alongside similarly clad backup dancers.

“the wedding video in question,” the outlet wrote in the caption.

The video resurfaced following Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s public statement accusing his mother of “hijacking” his first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz, at their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Culture Enquirer🧋 (@enquiretheitem)

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me,” he wrote in a lengthy social media statement on his family on Monday

Brooklyn further added, “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

While neither Brooklyn nor Nicola plan to release the wedding footage, fans immediately noticed Cruz’s reaction to the viral video.

His “like” sparked excitement online, with fans commenting on the youngest Beckham son joining in the amusement. “@cruzbeckham liked this?” one wrote, while another added, “GUYS CRUZ LIKED IT.”