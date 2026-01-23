Cruz Beckham shares cryptic Instagram posts amid ongoing family tensions

Cruz Beckham is stirring fresh speculation about tensions within the Beckham family after sharing a series of cryptic posts on social media.

The musician, 20, raised eyebrows on Thursday, January 22, when he posted two Instagram Stories that appeared to subtly reference the ongoing rift involving his older brother Brooklyn Beckham and their parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

The posts arrived just days after Brooklyn, 26, made public allegations about his family, claiming he does not want to reconcile and is standing up for himself for the first time.

In his first Story, Cruz shared a photo of himself holding a can of Guaraná Antarctica, a popular Brazilian soft drink. While the image itself appeared casual, the song choice attached to the post caught fans’ attention. Cruz backed the photo with “I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl,” a 2001 track released by his mother, Victoria Beckham.

Some fans believe the post may be part of a renewed social media push to boost the song’s chart performance, as Victoria remains the only Spice Girl without a solo No. 1 single. Others viewed the selection as a pointed reference to long-running rumors of tension between Victoria and Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, which Brooklyn recently reignited in his online statements.

Cruz Beckham’s second Instagram Story added to the intrigue. The post featured a photo of a white piece of paper reading “Loneliest Boy,” with additional text below that said “Verse 1.” Again, no context was provided, but fans quickly speculated that the message could allude to Brooklyn’s apparent estrangement from the family.