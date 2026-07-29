ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee witnessed differing views over a proposal to increase the upper age limit for candidates appearing in the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination.

The committee held detailed discussions on matters relating to the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), the CSS examination, and broader reforms to Pakistan’s civil service recruitment system.

During the meeting, members put forward a number of proposals aimed at improving the country’s bureaucratic structure.

Among the key issues discussed was a proposal to raise the maximum age limit for CSS candidates, which prompted a clear difference of opinion among committee members.

Officials briefing the committee opposed the proposal, arguing that increasing the age limit could reduce the number of productive years civil servants spend in service, potentially affecting the overall efficiency of the bureaucracy.

The committee chair also referred to international trends, noting that many countries have moved away from the traditional CSS-style recruitment system in favour of more modern approaches.

After referring to its previously submitted recommendations on CSS reforms and recruitment procedures, the committee concluded the discussion without reaching a final decision.

Earlier, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) rejected claims suggesting a 45 per cent decline in the number of candidates applying for the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination.

In a statement, the Commission said the perception that young people are losing interest in the CSS examination is inaccurate. It noted that several media reports had drawn misleading conclusions by comparing CSS statistics without considering the appropriate context.

According to the FPSC, comparisons between applicant numbers for 2022 and 2025 have been made incorrectly. For the 2025 MCQ-Based Preliminary Test (MPT), 64,081 candidates registered.

Subsequently, 18,139 candidates submitted applications for the written CSS examination, of whom 12,792 appeared, while 354 qualified.

Following the interview stage in 2025, 342 candidates were declared successful, and 170 were allocated to various civil service groups.