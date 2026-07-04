CSS exams 2027 schedule issued

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in Pakistan has released the advance schedule for the Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination 2027, with the registration process set to begin in August 2026.

According to the FPSC, the examination process will formally commence with a mandatory preliminary screening test.

To appear in the CSS 2027 written examination, candidates have to qualify first in the multiple-choice question (MCQ)-based screening test.

The online applications for the screening test will be accepted from 3 August to 20 August 2026.

The test will be held simultaneously across examination centers nationwide on 27 September 2026.

Only candidates who pass the screening test will be eligible to apply for the written examination.

The official advertisement for the written exams will be issued on 8 November 2026. Eligible candidates will be able to submit online applications from 10 November to 25 November 2026.

Applicants will also be required to submit hard copies of their online application forms, along with all academic and other required documents, to the FPSC headquarters by 4 December 2026.

The written CSS 2027 examinations are scheduled to begin on 27 January 2027.

The FPSC has advised candidates not to wait until the deadline to submit their applications and to complete the process within the prescribed timeframe.

Candidates have also been urged to regularly check the FPSC’s official website https://www.fpsc.gov.pk for the latest updates regarding the syllabus, examination rules, and any changes to the examination process.