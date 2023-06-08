CTD arrest high-profile terrorist from Karachi

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Karachi Police has successfully apprehended a high-profile terrorist involved in various crimes, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the suspect, identified as Ahmed Ali alias TT, has been arrested by the CTD for allegedly involved in financing terrorism, police officer murder, and other serious offenses.

According to the police report, the arrested individual was affiliated with banned organization and also in the list of highly wanted individuals.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police on Friday claimed to have arrested four people involved in fundraising for the banned outfits in the port city.

As per details, CTD teams during separate actions in Karachi arrested four accused named Raheemul Haq, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Abdullah and Tanveer Nadeem over charges of collecting funds for the proscribed organizations.

The arrested were secretly collecting funds for the proscribed organizations, receipts of donations and cash have been confiscated from the custody of the arrested, the CTD officials said.

A case has been registered against the arrested, while an investigation has been launched in the light of initial revelations.