CTD arrest nine terrorists during Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed to have arrested nine alleged terrorists during multiple intelligence-based operations (IBO) across the province.

A CTD spokesperson said that 25 IBO’s were conducted across Punjab during which around 21,100 people were interrogated and nine were arrested.

Officials also seized two IEDs, a large quantity of explosives, 13 detonators, protective fuse, weapons, bullets and cash from the arrested suspects during seven-week-long IBOs.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Azam Khan, Mansoor, Farooq, Shami Pervez, Muhammad Siddique, Abul Manan, Ismail, Abdur Razzaque from Lahore, and Muhammad Bilal.

According to a CTD’s spokesman, the arrested suspects wanted to target important personalities, government buildings and sensitive installations.

