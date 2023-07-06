CTD arrest two ‘terror financiers’ from Karachi

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended two active workers allegedly involved in collecting funds for a banned organization, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the Anti-Terrorism Financing Unit of the CTD conducted an operation in the Lasi Goth area of Karachi and arrested two active workers involved in collecting funds for a banned organization.

The CTD spokesman stated that the arrested individuals are involved in collecting funds for the banned organization, while a significant amount of cash and receipts have been recovered from their possession.

The apprehended individuals identified as Zakir Hussain and Zameer Hussain are said to be brothers.

During the investigation, the arrested individuals revealed that they have been collecting funds for the banned organization for the past eight years. Authorities are conducting further investigations with the arrested individuals.