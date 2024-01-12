CTD arrest two terrorists of Daesh from Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have apprehended two terrorists of the banned organization Daesh from Peshawar, ARY News reported.

The SSP operations CTD, Najam Husnain Liaquat, during the presser, claimed that the arrested terrorists were planning to target the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Fazlur Rahman and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan.

The SSP further revealed that the suicide bomber was identified as Adil, who allegedly took his training from the Paktia province of Afghanistan.

The police arrested a suicide bomber and a facilitator meanwhile, two suicide jackets, three hand grenades, and a pistol were recovered from the location pointed out by the arrested accused.

Last year, CTD of Punjab claimed to have arrested five women terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) from Lahore and Sheikhupura.

The arrested women were said to be a part of IS.

The CTD officials arrested three of the women belonged to Lahore and two to Sheikhupura.

They further said that banned books, mobile phones, weapons and cash were seized from the arrested terrorists.