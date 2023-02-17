Karachi: CTD arrests man for selling arms online

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested a man selling illegal arms through social media in Karachi’s Pirabad area, ARY News reported.

The CTD arrested a suspect in Karachi for illegally selling arms. The man was caught red-handed when he came to deliver the ordered weapon to the buyer.

The arrest was made in Karachi’s District West area and the suspect was identified as Nazar Shah. CTD also nabbed the buyer namely Muhammad Shahid.

In a statement, the CTD spokesman stated that the action was taken under the supervision of CTD in-charge Mazhar Mashwani. The accused used to run advertisement campaigns on social media to sell weapons mainly on Facebook and WhatsApp.

The accused created a page under the name of FATA ARM’s Factory (Afridi Bhai Brand) and came to deliver the illegal weapons and was arrested.

The arm enthusiasts set the price on WhatsApp and 10 per cent of the fixed price was paid online as an advance payment.

The spokesman CTD said that delivery of the weapon was done in any part of the country within three to four days, and the person delivering the weapon receives Rs 10,000 per pistol, meanwhile, the remaining amount of the weapon is transferred online.

The arrested accused Nazar Shah was already delivered weapons in Karachi, while the buyer Shahid had sent Rs30,000 online as an advance payment for the weapon.

The recovered pistols were engraved with the names of ‘King’ and ‘Pathan’, while the testing videos of the weapons were sent to Mohammad Shahid, however, further investigation was carried out on the arrested individuals.

Comments