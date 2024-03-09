CTD arrests 23 on terror charges in Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested 23 terrorists during different intelligence-based operations across the Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD carried out various operations in Punjab and arrested 23 terrorists for suspicions of connections with banned outfits.

The CTD spokesperson said that explosives, two IED bombs, 10 detonators, weapons and cash were recovered from the terrorists who were arrested in the operations.

Earlier, Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police foiled an attempt to attack Adiala jail, arresting 3 terrorists with explosives and the jail map.

According to City Police Officer, (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, CTD personnel and police conducted a joint operation and arrested three terrorists with sophisticated weapons including explosives, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and a map of the prison.

The law enforcers conducted IBO after they received information about the presence of the terrorists in the area, he said.

The arrested terrorists belonged to Afghanistan and wanted to conduct terror activities in the area, the CPO said and informed that police and law enforcement agencies were conducting search operation in adjoining area of Adiala jail.