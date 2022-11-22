CTD arrests alleged Daesh terrorist in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested one Daesh (ISIS) terrorist in Sahiwal city of Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the CTD Punjab conducted an operation on an intelligence tip-offin Sahiwal and arrested a suspected Daesh (ISIS) terrorist – identified as Shami Parvez. The raiding team recovered arms and ammunition and hate pamphlets.

A spokesperson said that the alleged terrorist belongs to Gujranwala district. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the arrested suspect under terrorism provisions.

Earlier on November 19, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terror attack as it arrested seven alleged terrorists, affiliated with banned outfit, from different areas of the province.

According to details, the Punjab CTD conducted raids in several areas of the province, and arrested seven suspects of banned outfits, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The arrested suspects were identified as Zahid, Abdullah, Nauman, Akram, Siddique Khan, Ehsan and Shoaib. The raiding team also recovered explosive materials, detonators, fuses and thousands of rupees from the possessions of arrested terrorists.

