CTD arrests alleged Daesh terrorist, seizes explosives from custody

SUKKUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police has claimed Tuesday to have arrested at least one Daesh (ISIS) terrorist in a coordinated raid and seized explosives from his custody, ARY News reported.

The arrested Daesh suspect, identified as one Waqar, has been involved in the attacks on NATO forces in Afghanistan and has spent 13 months in the Philippines as well, said the CTD officials.

CTD kills four TTP terrorists in overnight shootout

Separately today from the CTD of KP police, the security personnel claimed to have killed four terrorists in a shootout on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the department relayed that the CTD personnel carried out an overnight search operation in the Kohat region’s Hangu and Spin Wam areas.

Terrorists opened fire at the personnel while they were returning from the operation in the Banda area, he said, adding that when the forces returned fire, four militants were killed while three to four managed to flee the area taking advantage of the darkness.

