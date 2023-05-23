Tuesday, May 23, 2023
CTD arrests banned SRA terrorist in Karachi’s Clifton

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police claimed to have a banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) terrorist from Karachi, ARY News reported.

The SRA operative was arrested during a successful operation in Karachi’s posh area of Clifton.

The arrested operator of the Sindh Revolutionary Army has made startling revelations in the initial probe.

According to spokesman CTD, a remote control bomb had been recovered from the terrorist, adding that the bomb was to be planted in Karachi’s biggest restaurant. 

The arrested terrorist in his confessional statement said that he was tasked to target Chinese citizens in Karachi۔

CTD KILLS TWO TTP TERRORISTS IN RAJANPUR

On the revelations of the arrested terrorist, the CTD has teamed up with the police to find other terrorists۔

Earlier in the month of April,  the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Karachi.

