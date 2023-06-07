CTD arrests banned TTP terrorist from Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist from Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

According to CTD officials, the terrorist Muhammad Siddique Khan was distributing terror-related literature. The CTD officials recovered three booklets of Afghan Jihad and several banned books.

The terrorists belong to Tehsil Ghazni, district Lakki Marwat. A case has been registered under the terrorism act against the terrorist.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested 12 alleged terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in different cities of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The terrorists were arrested during Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) carried out in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Multan and Gujranwala. The terrorists were identified as Mir Ahmed, Habibur Rehman, Imran Muddasir, Zia, Adeel and Farooq.

Explosive materials and equipment for making suicide vests were also recovered from the terrorists, the CTD spokesperson said.

The statement reads that 40 suspects were arrested during 249 combing operations in this week alone while over 12112 people were questioned in the combing operations.