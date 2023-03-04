CTD arrests eight terrorists from Sargodha, Lahore

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested eight terrorists from Sargodha and Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD officials, a raid was conducted in Sargodha and Lahore and the CTD recovered bombs, explosives, detonator and other weapons.

The Counter Terrorism Department also confiscated equipment used to for terrorist funding.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five terrorists from Lahore belonging to banned outfits.

Read more: CTD ARRESTS 5 TERROR SUSPECTS FROM LAHORE

As per details, the suspects were arrested in the CTD operation include a banned outfit commander.

The arrested terrorist had already planned to carry out an attack in sensitive districts.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities were recovered from the five suspects.

Comments