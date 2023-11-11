CTD arrests four banned organisation ‘facilitators’ from Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Terrorism Department has arrested the accused, allegedly involved in providing financial assistance to the banned organization, and his three facilitators, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CTD spokesperson stated that the arrested individual, identified as Sultan, originated from Afghanistan was allegedly involved in money laundering, and used this money for sabotage.

The CTD officials recovered foreign currency from the possession of the arrested individuals which includes 175,000 Euro, $15,000 USD, and 44,000 Saudi Riyal.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against all the arrested accused.

Earlier in August 2023, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terrorism bid in Peshawar’s Model Town area and killed two terrorists.

The CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Peshawar’s Model Town area and killed two terrorists belonging to a banned outfit.

During the operation, six terrorists escaped from the crime scene, an STC spokesperson said.

They recovered four SMGs with ammunition, bandoliers, and various other items from the possession of the dead terrorists, the spokesperson concluded.