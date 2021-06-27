CTD arrests Lashkar-e-Jhangv operative Ubaid Capri from Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a raid in Lyari arrested a suspect said to be a member of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

CTD team in a raid at Mirza Adam Khan Road of Lyari, arrested accused Ubaid ur Rehman alias Capri with a hand grenade, officials said.

Accused Ubaid Capri has been involved in six incidents of sectarian killings, according to CTD officials. “He has been wanted in murder of six persons including former MPA Sajid Qureshi,” officials claimed.

“He has been a brother of Asim Capri, who was a member of an outlawed group, and handed death sentence by an anti-terrorism court in high profile murder of Qawali maestro Amjad Sabri and other killings.”

“Ubaid Capri was earlier jailed in another offence. He was planning target killing of a key politician,” officials claimed.