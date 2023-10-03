CTD arrests MQM-London ‘terrorist’ from Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a terrorist, allegedly associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London, from Karachi, ARY News reported.

The CTD Karachi conducted an operation in Surjani Town and arrested a terrorist – identified as Bilal Anees alias Bila – allegedly associated with MQM London group.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the arrested accused was involved in killing of many people, including the murder of PSP sector in-charge Abdul Hameed alias Nadeem Maulana.

CTD Spokesman further said that weapons were recovered from the possession of alleged terrorist.

During interrogation, the arrested suspect revealed that he was part of a target killing team, which was being operated by Asif Abdullah from South Africa.

In 2017, the spokesman said, Asif Abdullah formed a five-member team on instructions London. The team – which included Rahim, Danesh, Owais, Rizwan and Bilal Anees killed the PSP sector in-charge Abdul Hameed alias Nadeem Maulana.

The spokesperson added that Bilal Anees was wanted by the police in several cases and was jailed three times. However, further investigation was underway.