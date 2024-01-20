23.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 20, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Terrorist linked to Mufti Taqi Usmani attack arrested in Karachi

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
|

TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday conducted a raid and claimed to have arrested a most wanted terrorist involved in the attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani from Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the CTD officials along with other law enforcement forces conducted a raid in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar area and arrested a notorious terrorist named Syed Mehdi affiliated with hostile agency.

During the investigation, the arrested individual disclosed that he provided the details of the targets to his accomplices Raza Jafri and Abid Raza, both actively involved in targeting and carrying out fatal attacks.

READ: Rangers, police arrest TTP terrorist from Karachi

The spokesperson revealed that the arrested individual was found harboring arms and ammunition obtained from hostile agencies within his residence.

The suspect allegedly used hand grenades and firearms to carry out targeted attacks, as reported by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). Additionally, the arrested individual is also involved in the illegal sale of weapons.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also revealed that the accused’s associates, Raza Jaafari and Abid Raza, were allegedly involved in an attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani as well as several prominent figures affiliated with opposing sects.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.