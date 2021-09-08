CTD arrests seven terror suspects in Hangu: official

HANGU: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a raid arrested nine terrorism suspects, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The suspected terrorists are affiliated with the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP),” according to the CTD.

The raid was conducted at Rehmat Shah Banda refugee camp, CTD sources said.

The law enforcement agency recovered five pocket phones, three kalashnikov, two rocket-propelled grenade and 14 shells.

“A motorcycle, charger and ammunition was also found from the possession of the accused,” CTD said.

Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi area police had arrested two alleged TTP militants in August who got training of sabotage and terrorism in Afghanistan and were planning attacks in the city.

The police said that the two had recently returned from Afghanistan and were involved in several terrorism bids before. Police confiscated over 1kg of explosives and detonators.

They were planning a coordinated attack in Karachi, the police said, adding that they had previously been engaged in many terrorist activities and abductions.