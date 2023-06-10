CTD arrests six ‘militants’ of banned outfits in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Saturday claimed to have arrested nine terrorists of a banned outfit in seperate intelligence-based operations (IBOs), ARY News reported.

The authorities seized explosive material, detonators, bullets and cash from the arrested terrorists.

He further said the arrested terrorists belonged to various banned organizations.

The terrorists were identified as Atiq, Rasheed, Riyaz, Sadiq, Shoaib, Raheeq, Zahid, Kashif and Maqsood, the officials said.

Nine cases have been registered against the arrested suspects and an investigation is underway, they further said.

Earlier on Friday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh claimed to have arrested four people involved in fundraising for the banned outfits in the port city.

CTD teams during separate actions in Karachi arrested four accused named Raheemul Haq, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Abdullah and Tanveer Nadeem over charges of collecting funds for the proscribed organizations.

The arrested were secretly collecting funds for the proscribed organizations, receipts of donations and cash have been confiscated from the custody of the arrested, the CTD officials said.