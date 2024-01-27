CTD arrests supplier, recovers arms in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials on Saturday apprehended a suspect from Hub River Road allegedly involved in supplying arms and ammunition in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The CTD spokesperson in a statement claimed that the accused, identified as Zahid, brought a large number of weapons to Karachi.

The CTD officials claimed that a total of eight 9mm pistols, four 30 bore pistols, and hundreds of bullets were recovered from the possession of the arrested individual.

Meanwhile, the arrested individual during the interrogation revealed that the two accused, named Shahrukh and Waqar from Mansehra, supplied arms to Zahid.

Last year, the CTD of the Sindh police busted an online arms dealers’ gang that was being operated from Malaysia.

The CTD arrested two suspected members of an online arms dealers gang during a raid in Karachi’s Korangi area. The CTD spokesperson said that the head of the gang namely Rashaan is operating the gang from Malaysia.

The arrested gang members including Faisal alias Kodu and Mohsin were involved in online smuggling weaponry from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar or Nowshera city to Karachi.

The CTD officials recovered a 9mm pistol and stolen motorcycles from their possession.