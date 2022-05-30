CTD arrests suspected ‘SRA militant’ in Dadu

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a suspected militant of the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) from Dadu for their involvement in terror activities, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the CTD arrested the suspected terrorist – identified as Manzoor Hussain – during a raid carried out in Dadu district.

The raiding team also recovered explosives, ball bearings and remote control from his possession. CTD officials said that the accused was arrested for his alleged involvement in the blast on the railway track.

The officials further said that one of the suspect’s accomplices, Allah Dino, was involved in the recent blast in Saddar area of Karachi. Allah Dino was recently killed in a CTD operation in Karachi.

On May 18, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.

The alleged terrorist killed in a joint raid carried out by the CTD and an intelligence agency had turned out to be the executor of a bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

Allah Dino had turned out to be a prime facilitator in the Saddar blast after CCTV footage confirmed that he brought the IED-planted motorcycle and later blew it up with the help of remote control.

“Both Allah Dino and Nawab killed during today’s raid hail from Tharparkar area and belong to a banned nationalist outfit, SRA,” sources said.

Comments