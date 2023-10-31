CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: The Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) on Tuesday conducted an intelligence-based operation and successfully arrested a terrorist affiliated with the banned organization from Maal Mandi Chowk in Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

Sources within the CTD stated that an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Sahiwal and an alleged terrorist, identified as Khalid, was apprehended.

The CTD officials successfully recovered explosives, electric circuits, batteries, 2 prima cords, and detonators from the possession of the arrested individual.

CTD source claimed that the arrested terrorist was a resident of Rahim Yar Khan and affiliated with a banned organization.

However, sources stated that the arrested individual has been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation.

Last week, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police claimed to have rounded up the ‘mastermind’ who planned the killing of renowned Qawwal, Amjad Sabri.

Amjad Sabri, aged 45, was traveling by car from his home in the Liaquatabad area to a television studio when a motorcycle pulled up alongside the vehicle and the attackers opened fire on June 22, 2016.

The killing of one of Pakistan’s most loved qawwals and naat khawan saw the nation descending into shared sorrow, with an outpouring of grief the likes of which weren’t seen before on Pakistani social media.

According to a CTD spokesperson, an operative of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Qasim Rasheed was rounded up when he was activating his compliance after getting released from jail.

CTD said Asim Capri and Ishaq Boby killed Amjad Sabri on the directives of Qasim Rasheed from jail.

Rasheed has confessed to killing security officers and Amjad Sabri in his initial statement. Handgrenades and arms have also been recovered from the possession of Qasim Rasheed.