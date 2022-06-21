CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terrorist activity and arrested a suspect of a banned outfit in Sahiwal city of Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the CTD Sahiwal region conducted the operation on a tip-off near Bypass West and arrested the suspect, identified as Luqman. A CTD spokesperson has said that the arrested terrorist hailed from Bajaur Agency.

The raiding team has also recovered three hand grenades, electric detonators and pistols. Sources within CTD have claimed that the terrorist wanted to carry out terrorist activities in Sahiwal and its environs.

A case has been registered under anti-terrorism laws whereas further investigation is underway in this connection.

A day earlier, Rangers and the counter-terrorism department (CTD) in a joint operation arrested a major Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader from the SITE area.

According to details, one of the most wanted TTP leaders Muhammad Ilyas has been arrested in a joint operation by Rangers and CTD in Noras chorangi.

A CTD spokesperson told that arms and ammunition have been confiscated from Ilyas, who is a close alliance of TTP leader Qari Shakirullah.

