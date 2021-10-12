CTD arrests terrorist associated with proscribed orgnisation in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a terrorist associated with a proscribed organisation during an operation in Sahiwal.

According to CTD spokesperson, a terror bid was foiled in Sahiwal as a CTD team on a tip-off raided Adda Mirda Maafi and arrested a terrorist linked with a banned outfit.

The CTD personnel also recovered hand grenades, detonators and other explosive material from the possession of the arrested outlaw. The terrorist has been shifted to an unknown place for interrogation.

Last month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police shot down three alleged terrorists, planning attacks on sensitive installations and departments, amid a shootout in an intelligence-based operation.

Read more: CTD kills 11 suspected terrorists associated with banned outfit in Quetta

The information-based coordinated raid was conducted by the Lahore CTD branch in the Ferozewala area where the three alleged terrorists rented a house, said the department’s spokesperson.

The three deceased terrorism suspects are Ehsan Ullah, Naimat Ullah and Abdul Salam and were shot dead during an operation conducted after a coordinated information and intelligence gathering, the department had said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!