CTD arrests ‘terrorists’ of banned outfit in DG Khan

DG KHAN: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested three terrorists, associated with banned outfit, in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details the Punjab CTD carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan and arrested two suspects – identified as Subhan Ilyas and Masood ur Rehman – of banned outfit.

During the raid, the CTD also recovered explosives and arms and ammunitions pistols recovered from the possession of terrorists.

Earlier on Feb 11, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine terrorists belonging to a banned outfit during different intelligence-based operations across the province.

According to CTD Punjab spokesperson, the suspects who were rounded up in IBOs were identified as, Kashif, Jawad Saeed, Saqib Ilyas, Sabz Ali, Daud Shah and Ahmad Jan.

The spokesperson said that 10 cases were registered against the terrorists and the investigation was underway. The arrested terrorist had already planned to carry out an attack in sensitive districts, he said.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities were recovered from the arrested suspects.

