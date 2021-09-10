CTD arrests three terrorists of banned outfit in Lahore

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested three terrorists of a proscribed organisation during an operation (IBO) in Lahore.

According to CTD spokesperson, the terrorists were arrested during an operation in Ideal Park area of Township in Lahore and added that the arrested terrorists belonged to banned organisation, and were planning to target law enforcement agencies and sensitive installations.

The CTD personnel also recovered hand grenades, explosive material and other arms from their possession, while case has been registered at the CTD Lahore.

Last month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police shot down three alleged terrorists, planning attacks on sensitive installations and departments, amid a shootout in an intelligence-based operation.

The information-based coordinated raid was conducted by the Lahore CTD branch in the Ferozewala area where the three alleged terrorists rented a house, said the department’s spokesperson.

The three deceased terrorism suspects are Ehsan Ullah, Naimat Ullah and Abdul Salam and were shot dead during an operation conducted after a coordinated information and intelligence gathering, the department had said.