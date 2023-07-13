28.9 C
CTD arrests TTP operative in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested an active operative of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD officials, the arrested operative Asif Rehman is from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The officials stated that the accused collected funds for the banned organization in different parts of the city and receipts of the donations were also recovered from the alleged operative.

The arrested has confessed to collecting funds for the TTP via social media. Receipts of the donations are also recovered from the arrested operative.

Separately on June 1, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a militant working for international handlers in Karachi.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has completed the investigation of the arrested terrorist, who made significant revelations.

During the investigation, the arrested terrorist confessed to involvement in sabotage activities in Karachi and interior Sindh. He also disclosed his connections with international terrorist groups.

