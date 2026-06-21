CTD arrests TTP-trained terror suspect in joint operation

KARACHI: Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a federal security agency in a joint operation arrested a suicide bomber, trained by the outlawed TTP, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

CTD spokesperson said that the accused terrorist Salman alias Abu Huraira has been arrested. “Accused Salman, found to be a close associate of slain terrorist Zafran alias Abu Huraira.”

Spokesman said that the arrested suspect was involved in an attack on foreign nationals in Liberty Textile. “A suicide jacket and maps and photos of sensitive areas recovered from the suspect,” CTD said.

The accused was planning a major suicide attack in Karachi on the instructions of Molvi Mukhlis Yar, according to the spokesman.

“The terror suspect got special commando training for suicide attacks from Afghanistan,” CTD said.

The accused was reached Karachi, accompanied with Idris alias Asadullah, and his initial objective was targeted killings in city, spokesman said.

“The arrival of other suicide attackers was also expected in the city, joint law enforcement teams have launched raids to arrest the suspects”.

FIRs have been registered against the terrorist at CTD police station under terrorism and explosives Act.

CTD spokesman has said that the accused is being further questioned and officials expecting more disclosures and arrests.