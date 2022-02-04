CTD arrests two alleged members of Daish in Khanewal raid

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested two alleged members of outlawed Daish during a raid in Khanewal, Punjab.

As per the CTD spokesperson, two members of the outlawed Daish were taken into custody from Punjab’ Khanewall. The arrested were identified as Imran Haider and Riaz Ahmed.

The CTD team also recovered hand grenades, weapons and banned literature from their possession. The terrorists were planning to attack important installations and worship places, the CTD spokesperson said.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Earlier on January 14, CTD and intelligence authorities had arrested Kashif Ali aka Shaheen, a most wanted terrorist named in the Sindh Police’s Red Book.

According to CTD officials, the suspected terrorist had been arrested from the Lines Area locality of Karachi, where he was hiding at a house.

“He remained associated with al Qaeda and Jundullah,” they said and added that he was an accomplice of terrorists who were involved in attacking Corps Commander Karachi in 2004.

The CTD had said that the suspect remained in hiding in various cities of the country and before arriving in Karachi, he remained in hiding in Rawalpindi for quite some time.

