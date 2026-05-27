KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have foiled a major terror plot in Karachi on Eid al-Adha, arresting two alleged operatives of the banned Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), officials said on Wednesday.

According to a CTD statement, the arrests were made during a joint operation conducted by the CTD and a federal law enforcement agency on Hub River Road.

CTD spokesperson said one of the suspects, identified as Allah Dino, had allegedly arrived in Karachi on the instructions of the banned outfit to carry out terrorist activities in the city during Eid celebrations.

He was reportedly travelling from Gwadar to Karachi by bus with explosive material and was arrested following a tip-off at a bus terminal in Yousuf Goth on Hub River Road.

During the operation, authorities recovered 10 rolls of explosive material, two non-electric detonators, and eight-metre safety fuses from the suspect’s possession.

Another suspect, identified as Faraz Ahmed Somro alias Toto, was also arrested during the raid. CTD officials said he had been absconding in a terrorism case registered by the department in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson, Faraz and his accomplices were allegedly involved in an attack on Chinese nationals at a dental clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area.

The attack had resulted in the death of Ronald Raymond Pow, while Dr Richard Pow and another individual identified as Finn Nine sustained injuries.

CTD said several accomplices of the suspect had already been arrested, while Faraz had gone into hiding to evade arrest.

Authorities also recovered a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from his possession.

The CTD spokesperson said special teams had been formed to arrest the remaining accomplices and target killers linked to the network.

In 2020, the Ministry of Interior banned the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz-Aresar Group (JSQM-A), and Sindhu Desh Liberation Army (SLA) under the Anti-Terrorism Act.