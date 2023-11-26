CTD arrests two Syria-trained terrorists from Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two Syria-trained terrorists from Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, CTD and an intelligence agency conducted a combined raid in Karachi and arrested two terrorist who were trained from Syria, one of them was a former policeman.

CTD Incharge Khurram Waris said that the terrorists identified as Raza Ahmed and Syed Khurram Ali belonged to a special squad named “high value target”.

He further stated that the terrorists were involved in target killings and used to kill important personalities after receiving orders from abroad.

The CTD Incharge said the terrorists had carried out recce important personalities and they also had some foreigners on their target.

Moreover, one of the terrorist Syed Raza Ahmad, is a former policeman who was removed from service in 1994.

On November 23, a joint operation of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with other law enforcement officials conducted on a tip-off in the SITE area of Karachi, resulting in the arrest of four terrorists affiliated with the banned organization Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The CTD spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals – Identified as Amin alias Munna, Shahnawaz alia Saleem Mechanic, Maaz Khan, and Yaseen – had created a secret cell of the banned organization in the Orangi Town area of Karachi.