CTD arrests two terrorists in Bannu

BANNU: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday foiled a major terror plot in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and arrested two terrorists.

According to CTD sources, the action was carried out in the Bannu region on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists. Seeing the CTD team, the terrorists opened fire on them and in retaliatory fire by the CTD team, two terrorists were arrested.

According to the police, two SMGs, a hand grenade, three magazines and other items including ammunition were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorists.

The arrested terrorists belong to a banned organization and were involved in target killing, extortion, burglary, bombings and attacks on security forces.

It may be recalled that the most wanted terrorist was arrested during a Peshawar police operation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday. The government had set a price of Rs 1 million for the head of the arrested terrorist.

The accused was wanted by the police in terrorism, assault on police, murder and other serious cases, while in 2012 he was also involved in the attack on Inqilab Chowki police team in which Sub-Inspector Mursalin Khan was a martyr.

