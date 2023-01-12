CTD arrests two terrorists of banned outfit in Multan

MULTAN: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel on Thursday arrested two terrorists from a banned outfit in Multan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD carried out Combing operations in different regions of Punjab.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ehsan and Osama. The law enforcement personnel also recovered explosives and cash from the possession of terrorists.

One terrorist was arrested from the suburbs of Lahore and biometric verification of 628 people was also carried out.

The CTD officials said more than 1906 suspects have been investigated so far.

Read more: CTD KILLS TWO TERRORISTS OF BANNED OUTFIT IN MULTAN SHOOTOUT

Earlier, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit during a gun battle in Multan.

CTD officials told media that two or three accomplices of the terrorists managed to flee from the location under the cover of darkness late in the night.

The terrorists were identified as Rizwan alias Doctor and Imran alias Saqi, whereas, weapons and explosive materials were also recovered from their possession by the security officials.

Comments