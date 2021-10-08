CTD discovers huge cache of weapons hidden underground

ORAKZAI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Friday to have seized a huge cache of weapons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Orakzai district.

According to CTD officials, two plastic bags full of weapons were hidden underground in Itmanzai area.

Also Read: CACHE OF INDIAN MADE ARMS, AMMUNITION SEIZED IN BALOCHISTAN

22 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG-7) launchers, 22 rounds, 12 hand grenades and hundreds of cartridges were recovered from the bags, they said.

A first information report (FIR) was filed at the CTD Kohat station following the seizure. Some unidentified terrorists had hidden the weapons in the area, the officials said.

Also Read: SECURITY FORCES RECOVER CACHE OF EXPLOSIVE MATERIAL

On Sept 27, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Malakand division had claimed to have arrested a hardcore terrorist associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The terrorist, Ahsanullah alias Talha was rounded up in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Arms and ammunition were also confiscated from the arrested terrorist. The terror suspect was wanted by police in many criminal activities. He planted bombs in Buner and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2009.

