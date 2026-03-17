Terrorist killed in CTD encounter in Karachi identified as BLA commander

KARACHI: A terrorist killed in Shah Latif Town, Karachi, during an encounter with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has been identified as a senior commander of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), officials said on Tuesday.

The encounter took place on February 17, when the CTD conducted a raid on a terrorist hideout based on intelligence obtained from previously arrested militants.

During the operation, four high-value terrorists were killed. Three of them were immediately identified, while the fourth’s identity remained unknown at the time.

Following further intelligence investigations, the fourth terrorist was identified as Sohail Baloch, also known as “Gurk,” a senior commander of the BLA’s Al-Fatah Squad.

Officials described Sohail Baloch as a notorious terrorist associated with the banned group Fitna Al-Hindustan (FAH). He had previously been linked to the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) before joining the BLA in 2022, where he became an active senior commander.

According to CTD officials, Sohail Baloch was involved in planning multiple major terrorist attacks, coordinating militants, and providing logistical and arms support. He was also implicated in the targeted killing of Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch in Khuzdar.

He was responsible for the deaths of more than 50 security personnel and civilians and served as the commander of the Al-Fatah Squad in the Bolan area, CTD said.

The killed terrorist had maintained direct contacts with other key terrorists, including Rehman Gul, Mullah Amin, and Dr. Makho. He also deployed five suicide bombers for the Jaffer Express attack and was involved in roadside ambushes and lootings.

Officials said that the killing of Suheil Baloch deals a major blow to the BLA’s terrorist network and foiled a planned large-scale attack in Karachi.