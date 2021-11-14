CTD files FIR of motorcycle bomb blast in Quetta

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department has registered the FIR of a bomb blast in Quetta’s Nawa Killi area yesterday, ARY News reported.

The case of blast has been filed on the complaint of the CTD inspector against unidentified culprits.

The FIR has been filed under the charges of attempt to murder, terrorism and other relevant laws, according to CTD officials.

A ‘motorcycle’ bomb blast on Saturday injured at least nine persons including two policemen and a minor girl in Quetta’s Nawa Killi area.

According to Police an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside.

Rescue teams rushed the site and started shifting the wounded persons to hospital. It was learnt that the terrorists were trying to target a police van.

Additional contingents of the law enforcement agencies were summoned at the incident site. The area was sealed and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team started investigating the nature of the explosion.

According to BDS, three to four kilograms of explosive material was used in the remote-controlled blast.

Earlier in August, two policemen had been killed and a dozen others including cops sustained injuries after an explosive device went off near a police van at Serena roundabout in Quetta.

The explosive material was fitted in a motorcycle and went off as soon as the police van crossed it. The injured included five cops and six passers-by.

