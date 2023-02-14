CTD foils attack, kills seven terrorists in North Waziristan crossfire

MIRANSHAH: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday foiled terrorist attack and claimed to kill seven of them in crossfire in North Waziristan, ARY News reported, citing security sources.

As per details, the terrorists attacked CTD team in North Waziristan, when they were moving suspected terrorists to Bannu. Security sources said that the attack took place last night at Mir Ali Bypass.

In the crossfire with the security forces, three suspects in the custody and four terrorists of the banned outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were shot dead, while 5 to 6 terrorists managed to flee the scene by taking advantage of darkness, the sources said.

Read more: Police repulse terrorist attack in Bannu

Security sources said that the slain terrorists were identified as Irshadullah, Abdul Rehman, Mehredin, the dead outlaws were wanted by the CTD in several serious terrorism cases.

According to the sources, the terrorists ambushed the operation team, the terrorists attacked to rescue their colleagues, on this occasion the security forces’ support party also reached the spot.

The terrorists were involved in the target killing of Constable Iftikhar in the grenade attack on the Cantt police station. A search and clearance operation has been started to arrest the fleeing terrorists.

Comments