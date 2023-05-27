CTD foils major terror bid, arrests outlawed TTP terrorist

HYDERABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday foiled a major terrorist attack in Hyderabad and arrested a suspected terrorist reportedly associated with outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported.

In a statement, the CTD said it carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) at Makki Shah Road in Hyderabad and arrested a suspected terrorist – identified as Taj alias Khalid alias Hafiz Pathan.

The spokesperson, in the statement, said that the raiding team also received hand grenades and detonator rod from the possession of the arrested accused.

“The accused used to prepare people for terrorism by inciting them”, the CTD said, adding that the suspected was also involved in the attack on Frontier Corps (FC) in Dogar Orakzai in 2012.

“The terrorist was involved in the 2013 attack on an army check post in Ghiljo Orakzai”, the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 12 alleged terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in different cities of Punjab.

The terrorists were arrested during Intelligence-Based Operation (IBOs) carried out in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Multan and Gujranwala. The terrorists were identified as Mir Ahmed, Habibur Rehman, Imran Muddasir, Zia, Adeel and Farooq.

Explosive materials and equipment for making suicide vests were also recovered from the terrorists, the CTD spokesperson said.