CTD foils major terror plot in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad Police on Wednesday claimed to have averted a terror plot in the federal capital and arrested two outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, ARY News reported.

According to sources, CTD Islamabad carried out a raid and arrested two suspected TTP terrorists planning attacks on state institutions and notable personalities.

A spokesperson for the CTD stated that the suspects were identified as Hamza Ghazi and Sher Alam aka Umer.

Both suspects hailed from the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CTD also claimed to have recovered two kilograms of explosive materials from the possession of the suspects.

An FIR was also registered against them, said the spokesperson.

According to the FIR, Sher Alam and Hamza travelled to Islamabad with a plan to attack a political rally and famous personalities.

